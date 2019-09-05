  • search
    WBPSC School Inspector Result 2019 released: Call letter, interview dates announced

    Kolkata, Sep 05: The WBPSC School Inspector Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Those candidates who qualified in the written test can check the school inspector result.

    The West Bengal Public Service Commission has also released the interview schedule. While the call letter will be released on September 9 2019, the interview will be held from December 19 to December 31 2019. The results are available on pscwbapplication.in.

    Thursday, September 5, 2019, 7:45 [IST]
