  • search
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WBPSC Civil Service Main exam answer key 2019: Last date to raise objection

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 20: The WBPSC Civil Service Main exam answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    WBPSC Civil Service Main exam answer key 2019: Last date to raise objection

    Candidates can submit objections until tomorrow, August 21 2019. If the objections are accepted then a final answer key will be released. The main exam result will be declared in September. The recruitment examination was conducted between July 25 and 28 2019.

    The answer key is available on pscwonline.gov.in.

    How to download WBPSC Main Exam Answer Key 2019:

    • Go to pscwonline.gov.in
    • Click on download answer key
    • A pdf will open
    • View answer key
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    west bengal answer key

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 7:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue