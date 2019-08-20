WBPSC Civil Service Main exam answer key 2019: Last date to raise objection

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Aug 20: The WBPSC Civil Service Main exam answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates can submit objections until tomorrow, August 21 2019. If the objections are accepted then a final answer key will be released. The main exam result will be declared in September. The recruitment examination was conducted between July 25 and 28 2019.

The answer key is available on pscwonline.gov.in.

How to download WBPSC Main Exam Answer Key 2019:

Go to pscwonline.gov.in

Click on download answer key

A pdf will open

View answer key

Download

Take a printout