    WBCHSE HS 12th Results 2022 declared: Adisha Dev Sharma secures first rank, check toppers list

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jun 10: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the much-awaited West Bengal 12th Board Result 2022 today, June 10. Students can check their scores on wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

    WBCHSE WB HS 12th Results 2022: West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result to be declared today at 12 pm
    

    WB HS result 2022: Meet the toppers

    1. Adisha Dev Sharma

    2. Sayandip Samanta

    3. Rohin Sen, Soham Das, Abhik Das, Parichay Pari

    The students can check their WBCHSE Class 12 result 2022 online by entering their registration number.

    Students are advised to click on the link provided below and bookmark the page to ensure that they get first and priority access to WB HS Class 12 Results 2022.

    This year, the WBCHSE Class 12 board exams began on April 2, 2022 and ended on April 26, 2022. The examination was conducted offline by following all Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. Around 8 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams in the state.

    WBBSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022: How to check results

    • Go to the official website of WBBSE - wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org
    • On homepage, tap on "West Bengal WBBSE Class 12 Madhyamik Result 2022″ link
    • Fill in the log-in credentials such as roll number along with the date of birth.
    • Submit and check your result.
    • Take a printout for future reference

    West Bengal 12th Result 2022: Steps to check via SMS

    Students can also check their respective WB HS Result 2022 via SMS facility.

    To get the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result 2022 on SMS, type 'WB12 Roll Number' and send it to 56070 or 5676750.

