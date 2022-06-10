WBCHSE HS 12th Results 2022 declared: Adisha Dev Sharma secures first rank, check toppers list

Two days after Kolkata model’s death her friend found dead at home

Kolkata

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Jun 10: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the much-awaited West Bengal 12th Board Result 2022 today, June 10. Students can check their scores on wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

WB HS result 2022: Meet the toppers

1. Adisha Dev Sharma

2. Sayandip Samanta

3. Rohin Sen, Soham Das, Abhik Das, Parichay Pari

The students can check their WBCHSE Class 12 result 2022 online by entering their registration number.

Students are advised to click on the link provided below and bookmark the page to ensure that they get first and priority access to WB HS Class 12 Results 2022.

This year, the WBCHSE Class 12 board exams began on April 2, 2022 and ended on April 26, 2022. The examination was conducted offline by following all Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. Around 8 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams in the state.

WBBSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2022: How to check results

Go to the official website of WBBSE - wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org

On homepage, tap on "West Bengal WBBSE Class 12 Madhyamik Result 2022″ link

Fill in the log-in credentials such as roll number along with the date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

Take a printout for future reference

West Bengal 12th Result 2022: Steps to check via SMS

Students can also check their respective WB HS Result 2022 via SMS facility.

To get the WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik Result 2022 on SMS, type 'WB12 Roll Number' and send it to 56070 or 5676750.