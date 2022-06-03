WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared: How to check

Kolkata

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Jun 03: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced Madhyamik Results today at 9 am. Students can check their WB 10th results on the official website.

As many as 86.60% of students who wrote the Madhyamik exams or WBBSE 10th board exams have managed to pass. Interestingly, boys have outperformed girld in the class 10 exams. A total of 88.59% boys have passed the exam while 85% of girls who took the exam cleared it.

However, the link to check your result will be activated at around 10 AM.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: How to check results

Go to the official website of WBBSE - wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org

On homepage, tap on "West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022″ link

Fill in the log-in credentials such as roll number along with the date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

Take a printout for future reference

via SMS

On your phone, type WB (your roll number) and send it to 5676750. For example, if your roll number is 12345 then they will have to type WB 12345 and send sms to 5676750.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 10:00 [IST]