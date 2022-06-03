YouTube
    WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared: How to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jun 03: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced Madhyamik Results today at 9 am. Students can check their WB 10th results on the official website.

    Representational Image

    As many as 86.60% of students who wrote the Madhyamik exams or WBBSE 10th board exams have managed to pass. Interestingly, boys have outperformed girld in the class 10 exams. A total of 88.59% boys have passed the exam while 85% of girls who took the exam cleared it.

    However, the link to check your result will be activated at around 10 AM.

    WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022: How to check results

    • Go to the official website of WBBSE - wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.org
    • On homepage, tap on "West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022″ link
    • Fill in the log-in credentials such as roll number along with the date of birth.
    • Submit and check your result.
    • Take a printout for future reference

    via SMS

    On your phone, type WB (your roll number) and send it to 5676750. For example, if your roll number is 12345 then they will have to type WB 12345 and send sms to 5676750.

    Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
    X