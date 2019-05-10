WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 date, time confirmed, how to check via SMS

Kolkata

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Kolkata, May 10: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 date has been confirmed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will declare the results at 10 am on May 21. Following a press conference, the board will announce the results.

The exams were conducted between February 12 to February 22 2019. Last year a total of 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations. The results once declared will be available on wbbse.org.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019:

Go to wbsse.org

Alternately you can send an SMS to check your results

Type WB10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/56263/58888

On website click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Kolkata Dakshin Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 19,72,769 POPULATION 1.52% RURAL

98.48% URBAN

5.93% SC

0.30% ST + More Details