    WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 date, time confirmed, how to check via SMS

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, May 10: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 date has been confirmed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will declare the results at 10 am on May 21. Following a press conference, the board will announce the results.

    The exams were conducted between February 12 to February 22 2019. Last year a total of 11,02,921 candidates had appeared for the examinations. The results once declared will be available on wbbse.org.

    How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019:

    • Go to wbsse.org
    • Alternately you can send an SMS to check your results
    • Type WB10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/56263/58888
    • On website click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    west bengal results

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 7:36 [IST]
