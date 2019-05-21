  • search
    WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result 2019 declared, get mark sheet at this time

    Kolkata, May 21: The WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result 2019 to be declared today, check time

    The marksheets would be handed out on the same day at the respective schools from 11 am onwards.
    The Board of Secondary Education was established in 1951 under an Act of the State Legislature called the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950. The Board was inaugurated by the then Governor of West Bengal Dr.K.N.Katju on 3rd May 1951 and the Board started functioning under the Chairmanship of Apurba Kumar Chanda. The Board was subsequently renamed as West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in 1964, under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Act 1963. The results are available on wbbse.org and examresults.net.

    How to check West Bengal Class 10 result 2019:

    • Go to wbbse.org or examresults.net
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
