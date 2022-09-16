YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    WB recruitment scam: Ex-chief of state board produced before CBI court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 16: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday produced Kalyanmoy Ganguly, a former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), before a special court of the agency in connection with the Group-C recruitment scam in government schools, officials said.

    Ganguly was called for questioning at the agency's Kolkata office on Thursday and arrested after he was found non-cooperative. While entering the court premises during the day, he did not speak to reporters.

    WB recruitment scam: Ex-chief of state board produced before CBI court
    Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday produced Kalyanmoy Ganguly, a former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), before a special court

    The agency had booked five people, including Ganguly, on May 20 in connection with the case. It is alleged that the accused extended undue advantage to undeserving and unlisted candidates to the posts of Group-C staff in various schools across West Bengal in a criminal conspiracy.

    J&K: CBI raids 33 locations in sub-inspectors' recruitment caseJ&K: CBI raids 33 locations in sub-inspectors' recruitment case

    The former WBBSE president was arrested around two months after former education minister Partha Chatterjee was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the scam.

    In August, the CBI arrested former advisors of the SSC, Dr Shanti Prasad Sinha, and its ex-secretary Ashok Kumar Saha for their alleged involvement in the SSC scam.

    Comments

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal cbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X