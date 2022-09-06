Two held with gold worth Rs 2.42 cr in Siliguri

YouTube
    Siliguri, Sep 6: Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's Siliguri with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.42 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

    Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Tlangmuanthanga and Dalsuankhai from the Siliguri Junction area on Monday, they said.

    Twenty-nine gold biscuits, weighing 4.81 kg, were found hidden in their shoes, they added.

    When produced before a court, they were sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

    Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 10:50 [IST]
    X