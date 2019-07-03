To check harassment, Bengal school asks boys, girls to attend classes on different days

  • search
    By PTI
    Malda, July 02: To check harassment, a government-run school in West Bengal's Malda district has issued a directive asking male and female students to attend school on different days of the week.

    The decision by the Girija Sundari Vidya Mandir in Habibpur area of Malda Sadar subdivision drew flak from the administration, which termed the move "bizarre" and called for its withdrawal.

    Headmaster Rabindranath Pande claimed that the school was forced to take such a step following several complaints of harassment.

    "It was, hence, decided that the girl students will attend school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the boys will come on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays," Mr Pande said. "Since its implementation, operations have been smooth."

    Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has ordered an inquiry. "Such a decision can never be supported. We have asked the officials to inquire into the matter and it should be immediately withdrawn."

    The president of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Mahua Das, called the directive "bizarre" and said the department was not consulted.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 9:05 [IST]
