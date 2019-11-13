Massive fire breaks out at Siliguri toy godown

Kolkata

oi-Mousumi Dash

Siliguri, Nov 13: Massive fire breaks out at a toy godown in Siliguri, Darjeeling in West Bengal on Wednesday. Five fire tenders are present at the spot and trying to douse the inferno.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Earlier, this year 12 shops gutted in fire at Junction Market in Siliguri.

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out at a gowdown in Malad

Siliguri is a city in the northeast Indian state of West Bengal. It sits in the foothills of the Himalayas, surrounded by tea gardens. It is the 2nd largest city in West Bengal and known as the gateway of North-Eastern India.