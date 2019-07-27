Kolkata to begin anti-dengue drive from next week

Kolkata

Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, July 27: The health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will begin regular dengue prevention drives at city's hospitals, government and private offices and commercial establishments from next week. Atin Ghosh, member, mayor-in-council overseeing the KMC health department, held a meeting on Friday at the civic headquarters to chalk out a strategy to carry out anti-dengue drive across the city.

According to the TOI report, KMC executive health officials have expressed concern over carrying out anti-dengue drives in large areas of south Kolkata, especially in added areas like Behala, Tollygunge and Jadavpur. Some health officials said the drive was taking a back seat because the civic team was being denied access in some government and abandoned residential buildings.

Earlier this year, KMC health department has set alarm bells ringing over a dengue prevention drive after 75 cases were registered across the city in the recent time. Though no cases of death was reported.

Last month KMC health department said the situation could turn worse in absence of an anti-dengue drive by the KMC and state government at the earliest. A report has been sent to the state health department by the KMC health department signalling a dengue threat looming over large areas under five KMC boroughs and seeking help from the state for a combine drive to prevent a spurt in the cases during the approaching monsoon, as per TOI report.