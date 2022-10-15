WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Check last date, pay scale and other details here

Kolkata police busts firearms unit in Jamtara

oi-Nitesh Jha

Kolkata, Oct 15: Kolkata police busted an underground improvised firearm-making unit in Jharkhand's Jamtara inside the house of one Shahjahan Khan in Mihijam and seized pistols, muzzles and various heavy machinery among others.

The STF, during the raid, seized seven pieces of semi-finished pistols, improvised firearm parts such as carbine magazines, pistol butts, and muzzles along with heavy machinery such as a lathe machine, milling machine, grinding machines etc from an underground chamber, reported India Today.

The raid in Jamtara was followed by the arrests of members of a Munger-based improvised firearm and counterfeit currency racket by Kolkata Police.

The police carried out a search operation in Jharkhand based on the revelations made by the accused, Md Imtiyaz alias Abbu, and his son Imtiaz, according to the report.

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 15:02 [IST]