Kolkata actress harassed by youths while returning home, FIR lodged

Kolkata

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Dec 05: A film actress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against a group of unidentified youths for harassing her last night in Salt Lake area in the northern fringes of the city, police said.

The accused are yet to be arrested. In her complaint lodged at Bidhan Nagar (North) police station, the actress said she was harassed by a group of car-borne youths last night while returning home in Salt Lake.

The miscreants followed her in their car from Ultadanga crossing, she said, adding they later overtook her car.

She said the youths sitting inside the car made vulgar comments and inappropriate gestures at her her, while overtaking her car, the police said.

At this the actress took down pictures of the car and noted its registration number and lodged her complaint with the police on Thursday morning.

The Bidhannagar police commissionarate said it has lodged a case and is probing it.

Earlier, this year former Miss India Universe-turned-actor Ushoshi Sengupta was chased and harassed by unidentified miscreants in the heart of the city and an international woman boxer was verbally abused and physically assaulted.

This incident yet again raise a question at women safety across the country.