Irate passengers resort to rail blockade in WB's Hooghly

Kolkata

pti-PTI

Kolkata, Sep 6: Services on the Howrah-Bardhaman main line of the Eastern Railway were affected on Tuesday owing to a blockade by passengers at Khanyan station in West Bengal's Hooghly district, demanding increase in frequency of suburban EMU trains, an official said.

Due to pre-non-interlocking work at Rosulpur, several trains on the Howrah-Bardhaman main and chord lines have either been cancelled or short-terminated between September 3 and 13.

Demanding restoration of some trains up to Bardhaman during peak hours, especially in the early morning when traders and workers travel to Kolkata for work, commuters blocked tracks at Khanyan station on the main line, the official said.

The blockade, which started at 6.50 am, was lifted at 10.50 am after discussions between the agitators and the railway authorities. It has been decided that some trains, including one in the early morning from Bardhaman to Howrah via main line will be restored from Wednesday, the ER official said.

He said that during the non-interlocking work for construction of third line between Rosulpur and Saktigarh, a total of 54 mail/express trains will remain cancelled, four mail/express trains will be diverted.

As many as 19 EMU locals will be short-terminated and short-originated from Memari to Howrah on September 14 and 25, while locals will follow the same procedure on September 15 and 16, the official said.