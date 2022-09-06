YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Heavy rains predicted in Gangetic WB this week

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 6: A cyclonic circulation will form over east central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and is likely to intensify into a low pressure area over west central Bay of Bengal in the subsequent two days, the Met department said here on Tuesday.

    Under its influence heavy rainfall is likely in Gangetic West Bengal on Friday and Saturday, the weatherman said.

    Heavy rains predicted in Gangetic WB this week

    Bengaluru: 10 videos expose pathetic infrastructure of rain-hit Garden CityBengaluru: 10 videos expose pathetic infrastructure of rain-hit Garden City

    The southern districts of West Bengal, which comprise its Gangetic area of the state, have received deficient rainfall this monsoon affecting paddy cultivation.

    Comments

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    heavy rains bay of bengal west bengal met department weather

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X