YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro to run additional trains on weekends for shoppers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Sep 01: After two years of pandemic-related restrictions, the Kolkata Metro Railway is gearing up to make travel easier for Durga Puja shoppers, increasing the number of services on weekends in September, an official said here on Wednesday.

    The Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, up from 130, he said.

    Durga Puja 2022: Kolkata Metro to run additional trains on weekends for shoppers

    Anticipating a huge rush of shoppers before Durga Puja in the first week of October, the Metro Railway will run special services on weekends from September 3 to 25 in the north-south corridor, the official said.

    Durga Puja in Kolkata was recently included to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention on Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO. During its 16th session, which was held in Paris, France, it was given the honour.

    Rs 60,000 grant to 11 days holiday: Mamata Banerjee’s big announcement for Durga PujaRs 60,000 grant to 11 days holiday: Mamata Banerjee’s big announcement for Durga Puja

    The Committee has praised Durga Puja for its efforts to include women and persons from marginalised groups in their engagement in protecting the element. "We are gathered here to commemorate the inclusion of Durga Puja in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which is the 14th ICH element to have been inscribed on the list," said Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

    Comments

    More kolkata News  

    Read more about:

    shoppers durga puja pandemic

    Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X