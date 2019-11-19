Direct link to download West Bengal SI Result 2019

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Nov 19: The West Bengal SI Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The time and other details relating to the personality test would be announced in due course of time.

"The result of Final Combined Competitive Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector including Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise - 2018 has been announced and uploaded in the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and website of Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in )," an official notification read.

The notification also said to find the result on the website the candidates are advised to search by keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with selection of his/her permanent District. it added. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Personality Test. The Date, Time and Place of Personality Test will be intimated in due course.

Direct link to download West Bengal SI Result 2019: http://wbpolice.gov.in/WBP/Common/WBP_RecruitmentNew.aspx