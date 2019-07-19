  • search
    Direct link to download West Bengal Police Admit Card 2019, check instructions

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Kolkata, July 19: The West Bengal Police Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The West Bengal Police Constable admit card has been released for the exam to be held on August 4.

    An official notification from the board said, "the date of Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police - 2019 has been scheduled on 04.08.2019 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1 PM. The e-Admit Cards will be available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) from 18.07.2019 on keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth."

    "Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board," the notification also said.

    The notice also said, "they shall wear flat footwear such as plain leather or polyurethane footwear or slippers without any metal embellishments or accessories. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit Card and visit this website on a regular basis" The admit card is available on http://wbprb.applythrunet.co.in/GetAdmitWT.aspx.

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
