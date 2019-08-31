  • search
    Direct link to download Calcutta University Result 2019 for these streams

    Kolkata, Aug 31: The Calcutta University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results of the BA and BSc second semester (honours/general/major) exams were released. The second semester exam were conducted in June and July.

    Direct link to download Calcutta University Result 2019 for these streams

    The university, it may be recalled had earlier released the results of the Part III exams for various undergraduate courses on August 14 2019. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

    How to check Calcutta University result 2019:

    • Go to wbresults.nic.in
    • Click on the link for second semester result
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 7:23 [IST]
