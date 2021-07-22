Direct link to check WBCHSE HS Result 2021

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, July 22: The WBCHSE HS Result 2021 will be declared today. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

While the results will be declared by 3 pm, the direct link to download the resufltswill be made available by 4 pm.

"All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on 23/07/2021 and issue the same to concerned guardians/candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing," the West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSHSE) said.

The West Bengal HS Class 12 exams were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marks were calculated using a 40:60 formula where 40 per cent weightage was given to the best of four subjects in the Madhyamik exams held in 2019. 60 per cent of the weightage was given to the final Class 11 exam 2020 along with the Class 12 practicals or projects for science and arts. The results once declared will be available on wbresults.nic.in.