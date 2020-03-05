Direct link to check WB Police SI prelims result

Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 05: The WB Police SI prelims result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence on and from March 16, 2020 under two Range Recruitment Board, reads an official notification.

"They are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as described in the admit cards for PMT and PET. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the website of West Bengal Police for further update," the notification also said. The result is available on http://wbpolice.gov.in/WBP/Common/WBP_View_Result.aspx?RecId=20190017&NotId=243.