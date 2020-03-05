  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check WB Police SI prelims result

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 05: The WB Police SI prelims result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The shortlisted candidates will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence on and from March 16, 2020 under two Range Recruitment Board, reads an official notification.

    Direct link to check WB Police SI prelims result

    "They are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as described in the admit cards for PMT and PET. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the website of West Bengal Police for further update," the notification also said. The result is available on http://wbpolice.gov.in/WBP/Common/WBP_View_Result.aspx?RecId=20190017&NotId=243.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    west bengal results

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 8:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X