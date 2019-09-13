  • search
    Direct link to check Calcutta University Result 2019 for BA, BSc 2nd year

    Kolkata, Sep 13: The Calcutta University Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Students can check their result for BA BSc 2nd year from the direct link provided below.

    Only those candidates who appeared for the 1+1+1 system have been allotted the result now. For the final result and mark sheet, students must visit the colleges for the same. The result is available on http://wbresults.nic.in/curesult2019/cures_ba_bsc_hons_maj-pII_19.htm.

    How to check Calcutta University result 2019:

