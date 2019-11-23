  • search
    Calcutta University results 2019 for BA, BSc Part II exams declared

    Kolkata, Nov 23: The Calcutta University results 2019 for BA, BSc Part II exams have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results have been declared for BA/BSc Part-II (honours/General and Major) examinations. Below we are providing you the direct link as well as the steps to download the results. The results are available on wbresults.nic.in.

    Direct link to check: http://wbresults.nic.in/curesult2019/cures_ba_bsc_p2_2019.htm

    How to check Calcutta University results 2019 for BS, BSc Part II exams:

    • Go to wbresults.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
