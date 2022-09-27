YouTube
    Calcutta HC orders CBI to investigate in the 2014 TET case

    Kolkata, Sep 27: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in the destruction of OMR answer sheets of candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014.

    The court also directed former West Bengal Board of Primary Education president Manik Bhattacharya to appear before the CBI by 8 pm in connection with the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers on a petition by some aspirants who appeared for the TET.

    Calcutta HC orders CBI to investigate in the 2014 TET case
    Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in the destruction of OMR answer sheets of candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014

    Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed that in case Bhattacharya fails to appear before the CBI by the given time, the agency can take him in custody for interrogation. Justice Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to investigate the alleged irregularities in the destruction of OMR answer sheets of candidates for recruitment of primary teachers on the allegation that the primary education board had got these destroyed without following the statutory process.

    Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the TET 2014, following which recruitment of primary teachers was done in 2016 and 2020. Bhattacharya was the president of the board during the period.

    The high court had in June ordered the removal of Bhattacharya from the post of primary board president, after which the state government replaced him. Bhattacharya is also an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

    X