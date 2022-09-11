Bengal: Bomb blast during BJP's protest rally, 2 injured

Kolkata

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Sep 11: Several country-made bombs were blasted during BJP's protest in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar district, due to which two BJP workers got injured on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

The injured have been admitted to a district hospital and the situation is getting back to normal now. The bomb blast occurred during a protest organised by the BJP over the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI. The BJP leaders were demanding the arrest of the leaders from the ruling party who are accused in the scams.

BJP protest was in regard to the recent raids by the ED and CBI.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Several country-made bombs blasted during BJP's protest in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, due to which 2 BJP workers got injured & were admitted to a district hospital; situation getting back to normal now



BJP protest was in regard to the recent raids by ED & CBI pic.twitter.com/cAwixmKuSE — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2022

"We held a massive protest rally (for the arrest of TMC leaders allegedly involved in various scams) in the Sitalkuchi area, Cooch Behar, during which TMC workers started pelting stones and later hurled bombs. As a result, 2 BJP party workers got injured," ANI quoted BJP district president Sukumar Roy as saying.

However, the TMC has rubbished the allegations made by the BJP, saying the saffron party is trying to be in the limelight. "It's an excuse... there are no people in their rallies so they are alleging all this to stay in the limelight. TMC does not have the need to attack the BJP rally, as they're a self-destructive party. TMC doesn't have anything to do with it. We don't instigate, they do," TMC MP Santanu Sen told ANI.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 22:32 [IST]