Ban on motorcycle sale to those without driving licence: HC orders partial stay

By Indresh Sinha
    Kolkata, Sep 12: The Calcutta High Court partially stayed a West Bengal Transport Department notification banning sale of motorcycles to those who do not have a driving licence.

    A consortium of motorcycle manufacturers challenged the state transport department's notification that provided guidelines on sale of two-wheelers to people claiming that it was impractical since a section of people who are owners of motorcycles do not drive these themselves.

    Hearing a plea challenging the notification, Justice Harish Tandon stayed the part which prohibited sale of two-wheelers to those who do not have a driving licence.

    They also claimed that the ban through the notification on June 28 would hamper the sales of two-wheelers in the state.

    Passing the order, Justice Tandon observed that for ensuring road safety, many other stricter steps can be taken using modern technology.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 9:46 [IST]
