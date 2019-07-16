  • search
    A man held for allegedly selling cannabis to school students in Kolkata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, July 16: A man was on Tuesday arrested with 1.5 kg cannabis near a reputed school in Park Street area of the city, a senior police officer said.

    Representational Image

    Acting on a tip-off, Sheikh Rashid Iqbal was apprehended by the narcotics team of the Kolkata Police for allegedly selling cannabis to school students in Park Street and Park Circus areas, the officer said.

    Iqbal has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) at the Park Street police station, he said. The cannabis packets were recovered from a box hidden in his motorcycle, the officer said, adding that the accused has confessed to his crime.

    As part of a drive to check drug menace, the Kolkata Police has been conducting raids in different parts of the city, particularly those areas where schools and colleges are located.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 15:21 [IST]
