    Jalpaiguri (WB), Jan 27: A 21-year-old student died after she was hit by a train while clicking selfies in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

    Another woman accompanying the deceased was seriously injured after jumping off a bridge into a river to save herself from getting hit by the train, a GRP officer said.

    21-year-old student dies after being hit by train while clicking selfies

    The incident occurred when the students of a coaching centre in Mainaguri in the district went for a picnic on the banks of Ghis river in Oodlabari area, he said.

    Student goes missing in sea off Rameswaram while trying to take selfie

    "The two students gave a slip to the 100-strong group, climbed onto a railway bridge and were busy clicking selfies when an Alipurduar-bound passenger train from Siliguri hit one of them. The impact was such that she fell off the bridge into the river and died on the spot.

    "The woman accompanying her also jumped off the bridge into the river and was seriously injured. She has been admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital," the officer said.

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 8:48 [IST]
