YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Kochi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Passenger falls unconscious in flight, dies

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Sep 11: A woman passenger had fallen unconscious on a flight from Dubai on Saturday and was later declared dead at a hospital here, police said on Sunday.

    Passenger falls unconscious in flight, dies
    Representational Image

    Police said Mini (56) was flying to Kochi from Dubai but fell unconscious during the flight. "She was taken to a private hospital nearby after the flight landed but was declared dead," police said.

    Man stabbed to death in KochiMan stabbed to death in Kochi

    Airport sources said she was under treatment for some ailments. Police have not registered any case in this matter as the death was due to natural causes.

    PTI

    Comments

    More kochi News  

    Read more about:

    flights passenger kochi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X