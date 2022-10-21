Kerala Lottery result today: Check 'Nirmal NR 291' winning numbers for Oct 21
Kochi, Oct 21: The Kerala State Lottery Department (KSLD) on Friday will announce the results of 'Nirmal NR 299' on Friday at 3 pm.
The winner of the first prize receives Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh while the winner of the third prize gets Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 40.
1st
Prize:
Rs
70
lakh
2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Kerala Bumper lottery result: Check winning numbers
Where to check the result?
Netizen can find the results on the official website of Kerala lottery.
- Enter : https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/
- On the home page, find 'Nirmal Lottery Result NR-299'
- Click the link and it will take you to the result page
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. winning holder gets after the deduction of 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.
People, who have purchased the tickets, can verify the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. To claim the prize amount, the winners should submit the ticket within 30 days of declaration of the result.
It is mandatory for the winners to bring their identity proof while claiming the winning amount. However, the prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the winning amount from a nearby local lottery shop.