Former Kerala minister N M Joseph passes away

    Kottayam, Sep 13: Former Kerala minister and senior Janata Dal leader Prof N M Joseph died on Tuesday, family sources said.

    He was 79. Joseph was the Forest minister during 1987 to 1991 in the second E K Nayanar ministry. He was also a professor of economics at the Pala St Thomas college.

    N M Joseph

    Joseph was the state president of Janata Dal and had also served as its national vice-president. The funeral will take place on Wednesday.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the former state minister. Joseph had earlier published an autobiography "Ariyapedatha edukal".

    X