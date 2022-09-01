UP: Kanpur airport to get World-Class facilities by year end

Kanpur, Sep 01: The commercial city Kanpur is going to get world class Airport facilities by the end of this year. The Airport Authority of India has undertaken the development work of Civil enclave at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers' facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 Crores. Kanpur city is the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh and hub for Leather, Textile and Defense production.

Considering the growth in passenger traffic, The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, and apron suitable for parking of three A-321 type of aircraft.

Built in an area of 6248 sq. meter, the new terminal building of the civil enclave will be designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal will have eight check-in counters, conveyor belts for arriving passengers. A parking area has also been planned for parking of 150 Cars.

The terminal building will be a Four-Star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The façade of the terminal will also reflect the local art and heritage of the place inspired from famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The development project is expected to be completed by end of this year only.

Currently, Kanpur airport is directly connected to four cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Gorakhpur

