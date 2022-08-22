YouTube
    Minor killed, 6 injured as car crashes into Jammu railway station

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Aug 22: A speeding car barged into a railway station premises here Monday, fatally hitting a seven-year-old girl and causing injuries to six other persons, before it rammed into an auto-rickshaw and halted, officials said.

    The girl, Anamika, from Delhi succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, they said. Of the six injured, two are in critical condition. The injured were identified as Urmila Devi (65), Bhupinder Singh (40), IT Inspector Ravinder Yadav (33), Aditya Kumar (12), Lalita Devi (64) and Devan Sahu (29).

    Minor killed, 6 injured as car crashes into Jammu railway station
    Representational Image

    Three of the injured are from Delhi rest from Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Jammu, they said. According to an eyewitness, the vehicle came from the wrong side and hit two people at the entry area followed by others on the way and stopped after hitting an auto.

    Senior Superintendent of Police Arif said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, a woman whose husband is among the injured has alleged that the administration and police are not helping her, saying, "Our kins are in hospital. We have no money. Administration and police has not helped us at all."

    minor killed crashed injured jammu and kashmir

