Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for vehicular traffic amidst multiple landslides, shooting stones

Srinagar, Aug 24: In Jammu and Kashmir, the 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44), the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir valley with rest of the country was been closed today for vehicular traffic amidst multiple landslides and shooting stones at Mehad and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban district.

Due to overnight rains, multiple landslides and shooting stones have been triggered at many places on the National Highway between Ramban and Banihal including Cafeteria Morh and Sita Ram Passi between Maroog and Kela Morh resulting into the closure of the National Highway since early morning today.

The vehicular traffic has been already stopped as a precautionary measure at Udhampur and Qazigund on the National Highway. However, the work of clearing the National Highway has not been started yet due to intermittent shooting stones at Mehad and Cafeteria Morh from the hilllocks as continue shooting stones are hampering the National Highway restoration work.

Once the shooting stones stops, the restoration work of the National Highway will be started and vehicular movement shall be allowed. Meanwhile, the historic Mughal road, the alternate National Highway connecting the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu region with the Shopian district of Kashmir valley, is clear for vehicular traffic.

