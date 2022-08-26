Jammu & Kashmir: 2 earthquakes hit the Valley

YouTube
    By
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Aug 26: Two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.4 and 2.8 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

    While the 3.4 magnitude quake hit Katra belt in Reasi district, the other hit Doda district.

    Representational Image

    However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.

    The epicentre of the first quake, which occurred at 3.28 am, was 62 km north-east of Katra area in Jammu region, they said.

    The officials said the quake hit at a latitude of 33.17 degrees north and longitude of 75.57 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

    The epicentre of the quake in Doda district, which occurred at 4.07 am, was 10 km north of Doda in Jammu region, they said.

    This quake hit at a latitude of 33.23 degrees north and a longitude of 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 10 km, they added.

    Eleven earthquakes have jolted Katra, Doda, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of the Union territory in the past four days.

    Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 13:15 [IST]
    X