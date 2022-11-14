Udaipur train track blast: Rail services resume post repair

Udaipur, Nov 14: The train service on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route resumed with the passing of a goods train at 9:20 a.m. on Monday morning. The train movement on the route was halted after a blast took place on the broad gauge line track on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

North Western Railway CPRO Shashi Kiran told ANI, "Railway completed the repair work of the railway track at 3.30 am last night. As a precautionary measure, a trial run of a railway engine was done."

He also said that the track was declared fit at 3.30 a.m. today after ATS team gave site clearance to North Western Railway at 11.30 p.m. last night.

Shashi Kiran also said, "After the track was damaged in Ajmer div, ATS team gave site clearance to North Western Railway at 11.30 pm last night. Taking swift action, engineers of NW Railway declared the track fit at 3.30 am. Trains will run smoothly on the track," ANI quoted him as saying.

Besides, a team of National Security Guard (NSG) also arrived at the spot to further investigate the incident.

The blast took place hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was scheduled to pass.

On the incident, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, "The incident of damage to railway tracks on Oda railway bridge of Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route is worrying. Senior police and administration officials are on the spot. The DG has directed the police to go to the bottom of the incident."

Gehlot further said, "Railways will be fully cooperated in the reconstruction of the bridge. Rail passengers of this route are being transported to the destination."

