The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2019 Dates released, check full schedule

Jaipur

By Anuj Cariappa

Jaipur, June 21: The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2019 Dates have been released. More details are also available on the official website.

The recruitment exams will be held at the respective district headquarters in Rajasthan. The exams will be held between July 15 and July 25 2019.

The recruitment exam will begin with the Group A General Knowledge exam on July 15 and will end with the Group C Home Science Paper on July 25 2019. More details are available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC School Lecturer exam 2019 exam schedule

Group A:

15-07-2019

GK: 09 am TO 10:30 am

Hindi: 2 pm to 5 pm

16-07-2019

Sanskrit: 9 am to 12 noon

Rajasthani: 2 pm to 5 pm

Group B:

17-07-2019:

GK: 9 am to 10.30 am

Political Science: 2 pm to 5 pm

18-07-2019: Geography & Music: 9 am to 12 noon

Biology: 2 pm to 5 pm

19-07-2019

Economics: 9 am to 12 noon

Public Administration & Physics: 2 pm to 5 pm

Group C:

22-07-2019

GK: 9 am to 10.30 am

History: 2 pm to 5 pm

23-07-2019

English: 9 am to 12 noon

Commerce & Agriculture: 2 pm to 5 pm

24-07-2019

Chemistry: 9 am to 12 noon

Sociology: 2 pm to 5 pm

25-07-2019

Mathematics & Punjabi & Drawing: 9 am to 12 noon

Home Science: 2 pm to 5 pm