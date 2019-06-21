The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2019 Dates released, check full schedule
Jaipur, June 21: The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2019 Dates have been released. More details are also available on the official website.
The recruitment exams will be held at the respective district headquarters in Rajasthan. The exams will be held between July 15 and July 25 2019.
The recruitment exam will begin with the Group A General Knowledge exam on July 15 and will end with the Group C Home Science Paper on July 25 2019. More details are available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC School Lecturer exam 2019 exam schedule
Group A:
15-07-2019
GK: 09 am TO 10:30 am
Hindi: 2 pm to 5 pm
16-07-2019
Sanskrit: 9 am to 12 noon
Rajasthani: 2 pm to 5 pm
Group B:
17-07-2019:
GK: 9 am to 10.30 am
Political Science: 2 pm to 5 pm
18-07-2019: Geography & Music: 9 am to 12 noon
Biology: 2 pm to 5 pm
19-07-2019
Economics: 9 am to 12 noon
Public Administration & Physics: 2 pm to 5 pm
Group C:
22-07-2019
GK: 9 am to 10.30 am
History: 2 pm to 5 pm
23-07-2019
English: 9 am to 12 noon
Commerce & Agriculture: 2 pm to 5 pm
24-07-2019
Chemistry: 9 am to 12 noon
Sociology: 2 pm to 5 pm
25-07-2019
Mathematics & Punjabi & Drawing: 9 am to 12 noon
Home Science: 2 pm to 5 pm