    The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2019 Dates released, check full schedule

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, June 21: The RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2019 Dates have been released. More details are also available on the official website.

    The recruitment exams will be held at the respective district headquarters in Rajasthan. The exams will be held between July 15 and July 25 2019.

    The recruitment exam will begin with the Group A General Knowledge exam on July 15 and will end with the Group C Home Science Paper on July 25 2019. More details are available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    RPSC School Lecturer exam 2019 exam schedule

    Group A:

    15-07-2019

    GK: 09 am TO 10:30 am

    Hindi: 2 pm to 5 pm

    16-07-2019

    Sanskrit: 9 am to 12 noon

    Rajasthani: 2 pm to 5 pm

    Group B:

    17-07-2019:

    GK: 9 am to 10.30 am

    Political Science: 2 pm to 5 pm

    18-07-2019: Geography & Music: 9 am to 12 noon

    Biology: 2 pm to 5 pm

    19-07-2019

    Economics: 9 am to 12 noon

    Public Administration & Physics: 2 pm to 5 pm

    Group C:

    22-07-2019

    GK: 9 am to 10.30 am

    History: 2 pm to 5 pm

    23-07-2019

    English: 9 am to 12 noon

    Commerce & Agriculture: 2 pm to 5 pm

    24-07-2019

    Chemistry: 9 am to 12 noon

    Sociology: 2 pm to 5 pm

    25-07-2019

    Mathematics & Punjabi & Drawing: 9 am to 12 noon

    Home Science: 2 pm to 5 pm

