RPSC Junior Legal Officer Exam Date 2019 and venue

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Dec 20: The RPSC Junior Legal Officer Exam Date 2019 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

Meanwhile, the admit card for the Junior Legal Officer was released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The exam will be held on December 26 and 27 2019 at Ajmer. The exam would be held in two sessions, morning and afternoon on both days.

There are in all 156 posts available of Junior Legal Officer. The applications were invited in September and the same was closed in October. The admit cards available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.