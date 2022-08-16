REET 2022 Answer Key: Where to check

India
    Jaipur, Aug 16: The REET 2022 Answer Key will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 soon. The REET 2022 exam was held on July 23 and 24 at exam centres across Rajasthan. The test was held in two shifts- 10 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

    The test had two levels. Level was held for the primary teacher posts while level 2 was held for the secondary teacher posts. The question booklet for REET 2022 has already been published by the BSER.

    The BSER will next publish the answer keys. The REET 2022 Answer Key once released will be available on reetbser2022.in.

    X