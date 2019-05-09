Keep youself updated with latestJaipur News
RBSE 12th result 2019 to be declared on May 15
Jaipur
Jaipur, May 09: The RBSE 12th result 2019 will be declared next week. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The RBSE Result 2019 for Class 12 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. The results are expected to be declared on May 15.
Meanwhile the RBSE 12th Science Result 2019, RBSE Arts Result 2019, RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2019 is also expected to be declared on the same day. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.
How to check RBSE 12th Result 2019:
- Go to rajresults.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Select your stream
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
