    RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 declared

    Jaipur, May 22: The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

    RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 to be declared today at this time

    Nearly 10 lakh candidates had registered for the 12th exam that was held in March and April this year. The results are available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019:

