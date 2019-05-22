RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 declared

Jaipur, May 22: The RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

Nearly 10 lakh candidates had registered for the 12th exam that was held in March and April this year. The results are available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019:

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

