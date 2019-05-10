  • search
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RBSE 10th result 2019 to be declared in another 20 days

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Jaipur, May 10: The RBSE 10th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    RBSE 10th result 2019 to be declared in another 20 days

    The RBSE Result 2019 for Class 10 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. This year the results would take some more time. Officials have said that the results are likely to take another 20 days time before they are declared. The results could be expected in the end of May. The results once declared will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

    How to check RBSE 10th Result 2019:

    • Go to rajresults.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Select your stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Jaipur Rural Fact Check
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    27,06,261
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      82.25%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      17.75%
      URBAN
    • SC
      15.13%
      SC
    • ST
      8.83%
      ST
    + More Details

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 7:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue