  • search

Rajasthan: Woman disrobed, thrashed by relatives

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jaipur, Nov 5: A married woman was reportedly disrobed, beaten and spat in her face by her maternal relatives in Rajasthan's Udaipur district when she demanded back the money which she had lent them, police said on Monday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on October 11 when the woman went to her maternal uncle Kishan Lal to get back Rs 2 lakh.

    [Woman tied to tree, beaten black and blue over alleged extra-marital affair]

    An FIR was registered in the case following a complaint by the victim woman on October 20, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Amba Mata police station, Narayan Singh said. Lal, his wife Meera Bai, their daughters Deepika and Jyoti and sons Kuldeep and Vishu have been booked, he said. The matter is being probed, police added.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    rajasthan thrashed jaipur woman

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue