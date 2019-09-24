Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Second Counselling result declared, last date to report with documents

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Sep 24: The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Second Counselling result has been declared.

The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who have been shortlisted will now have to report to the allotted centres with original documents on or before September 26 2019. The last date to deposit the fee is September 26 2019.

7.50 lakh students had registered for the exam of which 6.94 lakh appeared. There are 24,120 seats available. The exam was held on May 26 2019 and the result was declared on July 3 2019. The direct link to check the result is http://www.bstc2019.org/BsTcCoN2019/ErrorScreen.php.