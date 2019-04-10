Rajasthan: 616.5 kg silver seized, 6 detained

Jaipur, Apr 10: Six people were detained Wednesday after 616.5 kg silver was found in their possession during inspection at check posts in Rajasthan's Rajasamand and Sirohi district, police said.

Five people travelling in a car on Nathdwara-Jaipur state highway were intercepted at a check post with 600 kg silver ornaments on a tip-off of anti-terrorist squad of the police, Nathdwara police station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Aanchalia said.

In Sirohi, a man was detained with 16.5 kg silver during an inspection of a private bus at a check post, police said.

Accused Prakash Soni (32) was travelling in the bus from Beawar with the unaccounted silver, Abu Road RICO police station SHO Champa Ram said. Police said the silver was seized and the matter informed to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

