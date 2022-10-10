YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    In Rajasthan, man booked for raping cousin

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Oct 10: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her cousin here, police said on Monday.

    On February 14, the accused called the woman to meet in Kanota area. He threatened her with a blade and a knife, made her sit in a car and took her to a hotel where he allegedly raped her, the woman alleged in her complaint.

    In Rajasthan, man booked for raping cousin
    25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her cousin

    According to the woman, the accused slit a vein of his hand to threaten her and took obscene pictures and videos of her, police said.

    UP: Body of teen found in field, family alleges rapeUP: Body of teen found in field, family alleges rape

    On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered against the accused under Section 376 (2) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, police said.

    Further investigation is underway, they said.

    Comments

    More jaipur News  

    Read more about:

    rajasthan raping woman cousin booked crime news

    Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X