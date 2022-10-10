Rajasthan REET 2022 result declared at reetbser2022.in: How to check your scorecard

Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 cr investment in Rajasthan over the next 5-7 years

In Rajasthan, man booked for raping cousin

Jaipur

oi-PTI

Jaipur, Oct 10: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her cousin here, police said on Monday.

On February 14, the accused called the woman to meet in Kanota area. He threatened her with a blade and a knife, made her sit in a car and took her to a hotel where he allegedly raped her, the woman alleged in her complaint.

According to the woman, the accused slit a vein of his hand to threaten her and took obscene pictures and videos of her, police said.

UP: Body of teen found in field, family alleges rape

On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered against the accused under Section 376 (2) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 13:59 [IST]