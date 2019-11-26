  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download Rajasthan BSTC Pre D EI Ed result 2019

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Nov 26: The Rajasthan BSTC Pre D EI Ed result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to download Rajasthan BSTC Pre D EI Ed result 2019

    The results for the Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 or Pre. D.El.Ed. 2019 Result was declared by the National Council for Teacher Education or NCTE. Below we are also providing you the direct link to download the results. The results are available on bstc2019.org.

    Direct link to check result: http://www.bstc2019.org/BsTcFOrm2019/getResultRoLL.php

    How to download BSTC Pre D EI Ed result 2019:

    • Go to bstc2019.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue