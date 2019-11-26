Direct link to download Rajasthan BSTC Pre D EI Ed result 2019

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Nov 26: The Rajasthan BSTC Pre D EI Ed result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019 or Pre. D.El.Ed. 2019 Result was declared by the National Council for Teacher Education or NCTE. Below we are also providing you the direct link to download the results. The results are available on bstc2019.org.

Direct link to check result: http://www.bstc2019.org/BsTcFOrm2019/getResultRoLL.php

How to download BSTC Pre D EI Ed result 2019:

Go to bstc2019.org

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout