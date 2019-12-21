  • search
    Direct link to check RSMSSB Lab Assistant result 2019

    Jaipur, Dec 21: The RSMSSB Lab Assistant result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result has been declared in the PDF format. Candidates can check the roll numbers of the selected candidates for the Scheduled Area and Non Scheduled Area through the direct link given below.

    The exam was conducted on February 3 2019 and the document verification was conducted on November 13 and 14.

    Direct link to check RSMSSB Lab Assistant result 2019: https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Final_List_LA2018.pdf

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 9:19 [IST]
