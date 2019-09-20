  • search
Trending Sensex Nirmala Sitharaman
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link and steps to download UNIRAJ result 2019

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Sep 20: The UNIRAJ result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The results for the M.Com and MBA programme have been declared by the Rajasthan University.

    Direct link and steps to download UNIRAJ result 2019

    Candidates are advised to keep with them the roll number and other details while checking the results. Below we are providing you the direct link to check the results. The results are available on uniraj.ac.in.

    Direct link to check UNIRAJ result 2019: http://result.uniraj.ac.in

    How to check UNIRAJ result 2019:

    • Go to uniraj.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More JAIPUR News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue