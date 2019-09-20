Direct link and steps to download UNIRAJ result 2019

Jaipur

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Sep 20: The UNIRAJ result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results for the M.Com and MBA programme have been declared by the Rajasthan University.

Candidates are advised to keep with them the roll number and other details while checking the results. Below we are providing you the direct link to check the results. The results are available on uniraj.ac.in.

Direct link to check UNIRAJ result 2019: http://result.uniraj.ac.in

How to check UNIRAJ result 2019:

Go to uniraj.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout