YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Jaipur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bangladesh PM Hasina visits Ajmer dargah during her India visit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Sep 8: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on Thursday afternoon.

    She was given a red carpet welcome at the dargah amid tight security arrangements. Hasina performed ziyarat at the shrine.

    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

    As per the protocols followed for visits by a head of a nation, there was no other devotee on the dargah premises and the dargah market was also closed. Hasina and her delegation reached the Jaipur International Airport by a special aircraft.

    PM Modi holds bilateral talk with Bangladesh PM Hasina at Hyderabad HousePM Modi holds bilateral talk with Bangladesh PM Hasina at Hyderabad House

    She was received by state Education Minister B D Kalla and top officials. The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.

    Comments

    More jaipur News  

    Read more about:

    sheikh hasina ajmer

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X